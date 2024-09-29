60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SXTP opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

