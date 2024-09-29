22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
22nd Century Group Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of XXII stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
