Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Zephyr Energy Stock Up 10.8 %
Shares of LON ZPHR opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday. Zephyr Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.00 million, a P/E ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Zephyr Energy
