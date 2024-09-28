Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Zephyr Energy Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of LON ZPHR opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday. Zephyr Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.00 million, a P/E ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Zephyr Energy

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

