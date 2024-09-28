Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Short Interest Down 36.6% in September

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Yunhong Green CTI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YHGJ opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.91. Yunhong Green CTI has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.09.
About Yunhong Green CTI
