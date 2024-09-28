Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Performance

Yerbaé Brands stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Yerbaé Brands has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.21.

Yerbaé Brands Company Profile

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

