Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 27th

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

WS stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

