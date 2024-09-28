Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

