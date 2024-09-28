Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

WOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE WOR opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

