Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 0.3 %

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.25. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

