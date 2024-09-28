William Blair Weighs in on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $10.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.93.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $279.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.27 and its 200 day moving average is $263.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total value of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

