Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 103.0% in September

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,487 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

