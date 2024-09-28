Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

ANAB stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $870.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,940 shares of company stock worth $1,251,836. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

