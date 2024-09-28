Wedbush Raises BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $40.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BankUnited by 741.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 350,071 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 249,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,247,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after buying an additional 740,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.