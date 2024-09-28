Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

BKU stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,247,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 740,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 574,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 559,720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 350,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after buying an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3,658.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 317,143 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

