Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Up 193.1% in September

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 93,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF alerts:

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.