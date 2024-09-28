Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $750.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.29 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 72,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 130,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

