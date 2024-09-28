Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VZ opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $45.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220,777 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882,873 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $250,312,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $173,325,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,141,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152,099 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.