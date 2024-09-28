VanEck Semiconductor ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMH)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 165,733 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the average daily volume of 120,147 put options.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $247.74 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

