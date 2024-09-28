Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $182.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.75.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $180.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.96. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $242.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 66.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $14,011,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

