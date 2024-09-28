Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.96.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.75.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

