Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share.
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE:MTN opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.96.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.