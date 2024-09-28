UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 95.8% in September

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
UTStarcom Company Profile
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
