UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance
Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.81.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile
