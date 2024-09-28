UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

