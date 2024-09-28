Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $270.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $273.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.11.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

