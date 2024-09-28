Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $70.52 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 95,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. Twilio has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.