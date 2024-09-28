Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $20,330.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,773.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $31,905.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $125,571.00.

TCX stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tucows by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in Tucows by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

