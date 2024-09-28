TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Announces Dividend of $0.04

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVZ opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.
About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.