TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Announces Dividend of $0.04

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVZ opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

