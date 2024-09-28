Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Transocean stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Transocean by 114,684.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

