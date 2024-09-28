Touchstar plc (TST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on November 21st

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Touchstar Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of LON:TST opened at GBX 114.25 ($1.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.54. Touchstar has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £9.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,428.13 and a beta of 1.26.
