Touchstar plc (TST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on November 21st

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Touchstar Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LON:TST opened at GBX 114.25 ($1.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.54. Touchstar has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £9.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,428.13 and a beta of 1.26.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

