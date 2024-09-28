Touchstar (LON:TST) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.47), with a volume of 139101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.37).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Touchstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Touchstar Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.54. The firm has a market cap of £9.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,428.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Touchstar Company Profile

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

