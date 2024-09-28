Torex Gold Resources Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$25.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.35. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

