Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$190.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total value of C$1,428,328.44. In other news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 5,310 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$234.93, for a total value of C$1,247,459.18. Also, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total value of C$1,428,328.44. Insiders sold 12,110 shares of company stock worth $2,817,727 over the last three months. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRI opened at C$229.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$226.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$223.84. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$163.01 and a 1-year high of C$242.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 5.753 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

