The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,626 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,094,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 113.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

