The Detroit Legal News Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Detroit Legal News Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTRL remained flat at $335.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.17. Detroit Legal News has a one year low of $305.00 and a one year high of $370.00.

About Detroit Legal News

The Detroit Legal News Company engages in printing and publishing business. The company, through its division, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal and real estate newspapers; and Inland Press provides commercial printing services in Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was founded in 1895 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

