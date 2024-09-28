The Detroit Legal News Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Detroit Legal News Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DTRL remained flat at $335.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.17. Detroit Legal News has a one year low of $305.00 and a one year high of $370.00.
About Detroit Legal News
