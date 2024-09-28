Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 6.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

