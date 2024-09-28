Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Up 137.0% in September

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,915,500 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the August 31st total of 2,917,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,051.7 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

TLSNF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

