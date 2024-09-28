Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Up 137.0% in September

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,915,500 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the August 31st total of 2,917,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,051.7 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
TLSNF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.
