Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

