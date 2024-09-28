Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 50,747.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,557,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,221 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $17,940,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,869,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 819,083 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

