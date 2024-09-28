Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TECK

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TECK opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 846.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,984 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,976,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 115.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,570 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $90,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.