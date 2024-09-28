TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TechPrecision Trading Up 0.6 %

TPCS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.13. 10,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,276. TechPrecision has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.