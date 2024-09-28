TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.80-3.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.57.

NYSE:SNX opened at $119.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average of $117.86. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,455 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

