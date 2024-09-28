TD SYNNEX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

TD SYNNEX has raised its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.