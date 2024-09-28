TD Cowen Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $65.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.70.
Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.5 %
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
