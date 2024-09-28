Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

