Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tactile Systems Technology
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.