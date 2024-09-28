Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCRL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

