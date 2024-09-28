Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 15.80 and a 1-year high of SEK 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 20.62.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

