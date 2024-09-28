Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

SUNS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,919. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunrise Realty Trust

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 25,000 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,506.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 10,000 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 376,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,786.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 25,000 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $346,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 420,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,506.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 157,471 shares of company stock worth $2,041,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUNS

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.