StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:NEWZ opened at $28.13 on Friday. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.06.
About StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF
