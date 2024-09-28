StockNews.com Lowers Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Quarry LP raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

