StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 11.97. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 149.58% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

