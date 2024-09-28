StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.51.
ZW Data Action Technologies’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 27th.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.