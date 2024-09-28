StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

ZW Data Action Technologies’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 27th.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

